Abusix Guardian Mail is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abusix . LevelBlue Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by LevelBlue . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email spam and phishing will see immediate relief from Abusix Guardian Mail's blocklist-based filtering, which stops 99.6% of threats before they hit your mail servers. The platform's focus on network and sender reputation enforcement means you're blocking bad actors at scale rather than hunting them after delivery. Skip this if your organization needs post-delivery forensics or advanced threat hunting; Guardian Mail is built to prevent volume attacks, not investigate compromised accounts already inside your network. Mid-market and enterprise security teams with tight SOCs should pick LevelBlue Email Security for its 24-hour managed incident response baked into the service, not bolted on as an add-on. SpiderLabs threat intelligence integration and cloud-native detection catch what static gateway rules miss, and multi-region deployment handles compliance requirements without extra engineering. This is not the tool for organizations that need email as a secondary function within a broader SIEM; LevelBlue prioritizes email-specific threats over cross-platform visibility.