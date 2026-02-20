Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email spam and phishing will see immediate relief from Abusix Guardian Mail's blocklist-based filtering, which stops 99.6% of threats before they hit your mail servers. The platform's focus on network and sender reputation enforcement means you're blocking bad actors at scale rather than hunting them after delivery. Skip this if your organization needs post-delivery forensics or advanced threat hunting; Guardian Mail is built to prevent volume attacks, not investigate compromised accounts already inside your network.

Cellopoint Cloud Email Security Solution

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks will see immediate impact from Cellopoint Cloud Email Security Solution because its behavioral analysis catches anomalies in communication patterns that signature-based filters miss. The platform's NIST DE.CM and DE.AE alignment proves it prioritizes detection and analysis over prevention alone, which matters when your users are already clicking. Skip this if you need deep integration beyond Office 365 or require on-premises deployment; Cellopoint's cloud-native design and Microsoft Graph API focus make it a purpose-built SaaS play, not a hybrid option.