Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

SikkerAPI: IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports. built by SikkerAPI. Core capabilities include IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.