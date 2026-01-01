Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Guardian Intel is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. SikkerAPI is a free threat intel feeds tool by SikkerAPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in false positives from generic threat feeds should pick Abusix Guardian Intel for its proprietary honeypot and ISP abuse data; that direct sourcing eliminates the noise baked into shared threat intelligence pools. The low false positive rate combined with real-time SIEM and EDR integrations means your analysts spend time on actual incidents instead of tuning out alerts. Skip this if you need mature incident response or recovery workflows; Abusix prioritizes detection and monitoring over post-breach investigation.
Startups and small security teams with limited threat intel budgets should use SikkerAPI for its free IP reputation API backed by real honeypot telemetry across 17 protocols, giving you observable attack patterns without vendor lock-in or per-query fees. The transparent confidence scoring tied to actual sensor events means you're not buying a black box; Fail2Ban and CSF Firewall integrations let you automate blocklists directly into your stack. Skip this if you need endpoint detection, identity intelligence, or SIEM-grade correlation; SikkerAPI does one thing well and stays in its lane.
Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports.
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Guardian Intel vs SikkerAPI for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..
SikkerAPI: IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports. built by SikkerAPI. Core capabilities include IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Guardian Intel differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds. SikkerAPI differentiates with IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events.
Abusix Guardian Intel is developed by Abusix. SikkerAPI is developed by SikkerAPI founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Guardian Intel integrates with SIEM, XDR, EDR, Firewall, Email protection solutions. SikkerAPI integrates with Fail2Ban, CSF Firewall, Nginx, iptables, ipset. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abusix Guardian Intel and SikkerAPI serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Guardian Intel is Commercial while SikkerAPI is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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