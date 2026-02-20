Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Guardian Intel is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. PhishTank is a free threat intel feeds tool by PhishTank. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in false positives from generic threat feeds should pick Abusix Guardian Intel for its proprietary honeypot and ISP abuse data; that direct sourcing eliminates the noise baked into shared threat intelligence pools. The low false positive rate combined with real-time SIEM and EDR integrations means your analysts spend time on actual incidents instead of tuning out alerts. Skip this if you need mature incident response or recovery workflows; Abusix prioritizes detection and monitoring over post-breach investigation.
Security analysts and threat intelligence teams hunting phishing infrastructure will extract real value from PhishTank's crowd-sourced URL archive, particularly for tracking brand-impersonation campaigns across ASNs and identifying patterns aggressors reuse. The community submission model means you get data faster than waiting for commercial feeds to index the same URLs, and the validity voting system filters signal from noise without requiring a paid subscription. Skip this if your organization needs automated blocking integration or real-time API feeds tied to email gateways; PhishTank is a research and investigation tool, not a prevention layer.
Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports.
Community-driven phishing URL archive operated by Cisco Talos.
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Guardian Intel vs PhishTank for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..
PhishTank: Community-driven phishing URL archive operated by Cisco Talos. built by PhishTank. Core capabilities include Phishing URL archive with unique ID tracking per submission, Community-based phishing URL submission, Crowd-sourced validity voting on submitted phishing URLs..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Guardian Intel differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds. PhishTank differentiates with Phishing URL archive with unique ID tracking per submission, Community-based phishing URL submission, Crowd-sourced validity voting on submitted phishing URLs.
Abusix Guardian Intel is developed by Abusix. PhishTank is developed by PhishTank. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Guardian Intel and PhishTank serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Guardian Intel is Commercial while PhishTank is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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