Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..

VIPRE Integrated Email Security (IES): Email security platform for Microsoft 365 with AI-based threat detection. built by Vipre. Core capabilities include AI-based phishing and BEC detection, Semantic similarity matching for impersonation detection, Intent matching for social engineering detection..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.