Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security: Email security platform protecting against phishing, malware, and exploits. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Multiscanning with up to 30 anti-malware engines for on-premises deployments, Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for 180+ file types, Real-time anti-phishing with time-of-click link reputation analysis..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.