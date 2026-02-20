Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..

Halon: Composable email infrastructure platform with threat detection and AI ops. built by Halon. Core capabilities include Carrier-grade inbound email threat detection and classification (Halon Classify), Outbound abuse prevention with rate limiting, spam ratio, and delivery failure tracking, AI-driven IP/domain warmup and anomaly detection (Delivery Guru)..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.