Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Monad: Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation. built by Monad. Core capabilities include Conditional data routing with rules-based destination targeting, In-flight data transformation including normalization, tagging, and OCSF schema mapping, Noise reduction via deduplication, false positive filtering, and irrelevant log elimination..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.