Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Security Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Abstract Security. Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender is a free security information and event management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in log volume will find real value in Abstract Security Platform's ability to detect threats before data hits your SIEM, cutting both storage costs and alert fatigue. The platform's version-controlled pipeline configuration and out-of-the-box detection rules with daily updates mean you can operationalize detection in weeks rather than months. Skip this if you need a full incident response platform; Abstract prioritizes the Detect and Analyze phases of NIST CSF 2.0 and leaves recovery workflows to your existing tools.
Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender
Enterprise security operations centers already running Microsoft 365 will find Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender fastest to operationalize because the content repository cuts months off detection engineering, shipping 200+ ready-to-deploy queries and playbooks tuned to Windows, Exchange, and Entra ID threats. The free tier removes cost friction for proof-of-concept, and native integration with Microsoft's own incident response telemetry means less connector plumbing than competing SIEMs. If your environment is multi-cloud with heavy non-Microsoft assets or you need mature threat hunting UX on day one, the learning curve on KQL and the thin coverage outside the Microsoft ecosystem will slow you down.
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Security Platform vs Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender for your security information and event management needs.
Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..
Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender: Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Security Platform is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender is open-source with 5,526 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Security Platform and Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools, both cover Log Management. Key differences: Abstract Security Platform is Commercial while Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender is Free, Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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