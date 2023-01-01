Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender: Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.