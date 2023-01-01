Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Databricks Lakewatch: Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops. built by Databricks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI-driven threat detection and response, Petabyte-scale security data ingestion and storage, Unified security data lakehouse architecture..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.