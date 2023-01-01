Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Databahn Cruz: AI agent for security data pipeline automation and transformation. built by DataBahn. Core capabilities include Automated data transformation across multiple formats (JSON, KVP, CEF, LEEF), Support for vendor-native models (OCSF, CIM, ECS, ASSIM, UDM), AI-powered data lineage tracking with end-to-end visibility..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.