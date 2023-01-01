Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

ConnectWise SIEM (Perch Security): Perch Security SIEM, now part of ConnectWise's security platform. built by Perch Security..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.