Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. PhishingBox KillPhish is a commercial anti-phishing tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Teams managing email risk across Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace who need their users to actually report threats should pick PhishingBox KillPhish, since the integrated reporting button plus live inbox training measurably shifts user behavior away from silent deletion. The vendor's Net Reporter Score directly tracks whether your workforce is becoming a reliable detection layer, which covers the PR.AT and DE.CM gaps most smaller security teams ignore. Skip this if you need advanced sandbox detonation or threat intelligence feeds; KillPhish is deliberately focused on making your users your first line of defense, not replacing your email gateway.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs PhishingBox KillPhish for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
PhishingBox KillPhish: Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. PhishingBox KillPhish differentiates with AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. PhishingBox KillPhish is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery integrates with Silent Push, Mandiant, SecurityScorecard. PhishingBox KillPhish integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Outlook, PhishingBox Phishing Simulator. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abstract Intel Gallery and PhishingBox KillPhish serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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