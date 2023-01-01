Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

PhishingBox KillPhish: Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.