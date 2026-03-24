Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

uSecure uBreach: Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.