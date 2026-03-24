Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. uSecure uBreach is a commercial digital risk protection tool by usecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Startups and SMBs with dispersed workforces will get real value from uSecure uBreach because it catches exposed employee credentials before attackers weaponize them, then routes remediation to users directly instead of drowning security teams in alerts. The tool runs weekly scans across your domain and dark web breach databases with instant notifications to affected employees, which covers the detection and analysis phases of NIST DE.CM and DE.AE without requiring you to staff a dedicated threat intelligence function. Skip this if you need forensic-grade breach investigation or response playbooks; uBreach stops at "your password is out there," not "here's what the attacker did with it.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data
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Common questions about comparing Above vs uSecure uBreach for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
uSecure uBreach: Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. uSecure uBreach differentiates with Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring.
Above is developed by Above Security. uSecure uBreach is developed by usecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and uSecure uBreach serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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