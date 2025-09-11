Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation is a commercial sspm tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation
Mid-market and Enterprise security teams managing 50+ SaaS applications should pick Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation because it cuts audit prep time from weeks to days by automatically mapping controls to your actual regulatory requirements instead of forcing manual spreadsheet reconciliation. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance and asset management, with particular strength in GV.OC and ID.AM for tracking what you own and what frameworks actually apply to it. Skip this if your organization uses fewer than 20 SaaS tools or if you need endpoint compliance alongside SaaS; it's deliberately focused on the application layer, not infrastructure or devices.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Automates SaaS compliance tracking, gap detection, and audit reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation: Automates SaaS compliance tracking, gap detection, and audit reporting. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Unified compliance view across SaaS applications, Compliance gap detection mapped to regulatory frameworks, Automated evidence collection for audits..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation differentiates with Unified compliance view across SaaS applications, Compliance gap detection mapped to regulatory frameworks, Automated evidence collection for audits.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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