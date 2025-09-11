Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Obsidian Security - SaaS Compliance Automation: Automates SaaS compliance tracking, gap detection, and audit reporting. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Unified compliance view across SaaS applications, Compliance gap detection mapped to regulatory frameworks, Automated evidence collection for audits..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.