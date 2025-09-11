Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Aryon Security: AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations. built by Aryon. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy generation tailored to specific cloud environments and active risks, Policy marketplace covering a wide range of cloud services, Pre-built security initiatives for broad security and business goals..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.