Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Strongest Layer: AI-native email security platform detecting phishing and BEC attacks. built by StrongestLayer. Core capabilities include LLM-based email content analysis, AI-driven phishing detection, Business email compromise detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.