Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Cybonet Outbound Spam Guard (OSG): Carrier-grade outbound spam & botnet detection solution for ISPs. built by Cybonet. Core capabilities include Blocks up to 99.8% of outbound spam traffic, Transparent proxy for outbound SMTP traffic interception, Multi-layer botnet behavioral screening with recurrent pattern detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.