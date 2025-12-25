Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Abnormal Security. Zscaler Identity Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS identity noise will appreciate Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection because it builds behavioral baselines per user, not per app, so a compromised account looks wrong everywhere at once. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through automated session termination and access revocation, hitting NIST RS.MI mitigation where many competitors stop at alerting. Smaller teams without dedicated identity incident response should be cautious; this tool assumes you have the operational maturity to act on its signals or configure automated workflows, not just ingest alerts.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments should pick Zscaler Identity Protection for its ability to catch lateral movement attacks,DCSync, Kerberoasting, LDAP enumeration,that most identity tools miss until damage is done. The tool maps detections directly to MITRE ATT&CK and includes built-in containment through zero trust access policies, which means you can actually stop attacks in progress rather than just log them. Where it falls short: the remediation guidance is solid but scripted; if your team lacks AD expertise, you'll still need a consultant to safely execute fixes in production.
AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps
ITDR solution for continuous identity monitoring and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection vs Zscaler Identity Protection for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..
Zscaler Identity Protection: ITDR solution for continuous identity monitoring and threat detection. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Identity security assessments with risk scoring, Real-time monitoring of identity configuration and permission changes, Detection of DCSync, DCShadow, kerberoasting, and LDAP enumeration attacks..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection differentiates with Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation. Zscaler Identity Protection differentiates with Identity security assessments with risk scoring, Real-time monitoring of identity configuration and permission changes, Detection of DCSync, DCShadow, kerberoasting, and LDAP enumeration attacks.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection is developed by Abnormal Security. Zscaler Identity Protection is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection and Zscaler Identity Protection serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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