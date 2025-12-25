Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Zscaler Identity Protection: ITDR solution for continuous identity monitoring and threat detection. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Identity security assessments with risk scoring, Real-time monitoring of identity configuration and permission changes, Detection of DCSync, DCShadow, kerberoasting, and LDAP enumeration attacks..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.