Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Imperva Account Takeover Protection: Protects login endpoints from account takeover attacks and credential fraud. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Multi-layered detection engine for login traffic analysis, Zero-day leaked credentials detection, User behavior anomaly detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.