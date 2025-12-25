Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Grip ITDR 2.0: ITDR platform detecting & responding to identity threats across all SaaS. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Real-time identity threat detection across managed and unmanaged SaaS, Detection of malicious OAuth grants between applications, Detection of malicious browser extension installations..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.