Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

DataDome Account Protect: AI-driven fraud prevention for account takeovers and fake account creation. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Account takeover (ATO) detection and prevention, Fake account creation and signup fraud detection, Real-time intent analysis across human, bot, and AI agent activity..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.