Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..

DataDome Account Protect: AI-driven fraud prevention for account takeovers and fake account creation. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Account takeover (ATO) detection and prevention, Fake account creation and signup fraud detection, Real-time intent analysis across human, bot, and AI agent activity..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.