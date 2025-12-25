Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Axiad Mesh: Identity risk mgmt platform for visibility, correlation & remediation. built by Axiad. Core capabilities include Identity discovery and visibility across human and non-human identities, Identity correlation across fragmented systems, Risk scoring and quantification with blast radius calculation..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.