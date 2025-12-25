Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..

Outtake Verify: Browser extension that cryptographically signs emails to prevent BEC attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Cryptographic email signing with device-bound passkeys, Verification badges for authenticated emails, SSO integration for employee onboarding..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.