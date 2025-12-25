Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Solidrange Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Solidrange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Solidrange Phishing Simulation
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations running distributed workforces across multiple regions will get the most from Phishing Simulation; its multi-channel delivery (email, SMS, WhatsApp) and Arabic-language templates make it the rare platform built for non-US-centric threat environments. The automatic onboarding of new hires into phishing assessments directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function, with real-time response tracking letting you move beyond one-off campaigns into continuous measurement. Skip this if you need deep integration with your broader security awareness platform or want vendor support in your own timezone; Solidrange is lean and built for organizations comfortable managing phishing operations largely on their own.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Platform for running phishing simulations to assess employee security awareness.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Solidrange Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Solidrange Phishing Simulation: Platform for running phishing simulations to assess employee security awareness. built by Solidrange. Core capabilities include Multi-type phishing simulations: links, attachments, login credentials, social engineering, Multi-channel delivery: email, SMS, and WhatsApp, Flexible target group selection..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Solidrange Phishing Simulation differentiates with Multi-type phishing simulations: links, attachments, login credentials, social engineering, Multi-channel delivery: email, SMS, and WhatsApp, Flexible target group selection.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Solidrange Phishing Simulation is developed by Solidrange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Solidrange Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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