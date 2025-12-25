Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Perseus Cyberprävention: Security awareness platform with phishing simulations and employee e-learning. built by Perseus. Core capabilities include Online e-learning modules covering cybersecurity, data protection, phishing, and ransomware, Realistic phishing simulation campaigns based on current real-world threats, Continuous phishing testing for ongoing employee awareness reinforcement..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.