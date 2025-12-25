Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

MetaCompliance Automated Security Awareness: Automated, personalised security awareness training platform that adapts to each employee. built by metacompliance. Core capabilities include Personalised learning paths tailored by role, department, and location, Automated security awareness training delivery, Integrated phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.