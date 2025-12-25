Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Fable Security Platform: Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness. built by Fable Security. Core capabilities include Risk engine that quantifies employee risk from thousands of signals, Behavioral analysis to identify security hygiene and compliance issues, AI-generated personalized security briefings and interventions..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.