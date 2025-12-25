Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Dune Security Dune Studio is a commercial human risk management tool by Dune Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Security teams tired of generic phishing click rates will value Dune Studio's role-based risk scoring, which surfaces which employees actually pose business risk rather than treating all users as equal threats. The platform ingests historical training data from prior awareness vendors and delivers microtraining based on individual risk signals, so you're not starting from scratch. Skip this if your organization needs continuous monitoring integrated with endpoint detection; Dune Studio prioritizes user behavior assessment over security stack orchestration, and its strength in PR.AT and ID.RA mapping won't compensate for gaps in detection workflows.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Dune Security Dune Studio for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Dune Security Dune Studio: User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training. built by Dune Security. Core capabilities include Continuous user risk scoring, Multi-channel social engineering simulations (phishing, smishing, vishing), Business impact assessment by role and seniority..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Dune Security Dune Studio differentiates with Continuous user risk scoring, Multi-channel social engineering simulations (phishing, smishing, vishing), Business impact assessment by role and seniority.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Dune Security Dune Studio is developed by Dune Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Dune Security Dune Studio serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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