Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Managed Services: Managed TPRM services providing expert support for vendor risk assessments. built by Supplier Shield. Core capabilities include TPRM program assessment and analysis, Supplier inventory categorization and tiering, Business Impact Analysis (BIA) guidance..

iCOUNTER CTOS: Threat intel & TPRM platform detecting adversary intent before exploitation. built by iCOUNTER. Core capabilities include Identifies adversary targeting behavior before exploitation begins, Connects threats to the organization's environment and third-party ecosystem, Routes intelligence into security and risk team workflows..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.