Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. RSA Governance & Lifecycle is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by RSA Security LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in access reviews will see immediate relief from RSA Governance & Lifecycle's gamification engine, which cuts certification cycle times by making reviewers actually want to finish their tasks. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions (identity management, asset management, roles and responsibilities, and policy), with particular strength in automating the joiner-to-leaver lifecycle that typically consumes months of manual effort per year. Skip this if your organization lacks the identity data hygiene to feed it; RSA governance tools amplify existing entitlement mess rather than clean it first.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs RSA Governance & Lifecycle for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
RSA Governance & Lifecycle: Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Automated identity lifecycle management from joiner to leaver, Access certification and audit workflows, Policy enforcement and compliance automation..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). RSA Governance & Lifecycle differentiates with Automated identity lifecycle management from joiner to leaver, Access certification and audit workflows, Policy enforcement and compliance automation.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. RSA Governance & Lifecycle is developed by RSA Security LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs integrates with Active Directory (AD), Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), Azure DevOps, HashiCorp Boundary, Alibaba Cloud and 21 more. RSA Governance & Lifecycle integrates with Microsoft Entra ID. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abbey Labs and RSA Governance & Lifecycle serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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