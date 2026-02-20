Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

RSA Governance & Lifecycle: Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Automated identity lifecycle management from joiner to leaver, Access certification and audit workflows, Policy enforcement and compliance automation..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.