Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Omada Identity Omada Identity Cloud: SaaS IGA platform with AI-powered automation for identity lifecycle management. built by Omada. Core capabilities include AI-powered identity governance assistant (Javi), Identity lifecycle management, Continuous monitoring and risk detection..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.