Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Oleria Trustfusion Platform: Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility. built by Oleria. Core capabilities include Unified identity and access data aggregation from IdPs, SaaS, cloud, HR, and custom systems, Access Graph visualization showing identity relationships and connections, Usage-based access intelligence showing active, dormant, and unused permissions..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.