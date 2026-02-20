Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

IndyKite IndyKite.ai: Real-time context engine unifying identity, data, and policy for access control. built by IndyKite. Core capabilities include Identity-centric knowledge graph modeling actors, data assets, and relationships, Real-time context computation and enforcement at point of access, Fine-grained authorization via Knowledge Based Access Control (KBAC)..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.