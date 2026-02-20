Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

CyberIAM Identity and Access Management: IAM and PAM consulting services and managed identity services platform. built by CyberIAM. Core capabilities include IAM solution design and implementation, PAM solution design and implementation, Managed Identity Services Platform (MISP)..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.