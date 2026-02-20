Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Cerby Identity Lifecycle: Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for apps without API/SCIM support. built by Cerby. Core capabilities include Automated joiner-mover-leaver workflows triggered by identity provider, User provisioning and deprovisioning for apps without API or SCIM, Centralized identity and entitlement data visibility..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.