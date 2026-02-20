Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Cerby Identity Lifecycle is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Cerby. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling SaaS stacks with legacy apps lacking API or SCIM support should evaluate Cerby Identity Lifecycle; it automates joiner-mover-leaver workflows and credential management for applications that would otherwise require manual provisioning, solving a real gap that standard IAM connectors can't bridge. The tool covers NIST PR.AA identity management and ID.AM asset management, with demonstrated integration into existing IGA platforms rather than forcing rip-and-replace. Skip this if your environment is predominantly modern, API-first SaaS, or if you need deep privileged access management beyond just-in-time provisioning; Cerby is purpose-built for the identity hygiene problem at scale, not for replacing a full PAM suite.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for apps without API/SCIM support
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Cerby Identity Lifecycle for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Cerby Identity Lifecycle: Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for apps without API/SCIM support. built by Cerby. Core capabilities include Automated joiner-mover-leaver workflows triggered by identity provider, User provisioning and deprovisioning for apps without API or SCIM, Centralized identity and entitlement data visibility..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). Cerby Identity Lifecycle differentiates with Automated joiner-mover-leaver workflows triggered by identity provider, User provisioning and deprovisioning for apps without API or SCIM, Centralized identity and entitlement data visibility.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. Cerby Identity Lifecycle is developed by Cerby. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs and Cerby Identity Lifecycle serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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