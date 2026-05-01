Abatis System: Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution. built by Abatis. Core capabilities include Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments..

Varist Malware Detection Engine: Real-time sandboxing and malware detection engine with heuristic emulation. built by Varist. Core capabilities include Real-time file scanning and malware detection, Heuristic emulation-driven detection, Sandboxing capabilities..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.