AWS security teams drowning in IAM complexity will get immediate value from Aaia's graph visualization of identity relationships and permission paths; the free price point and 297 GitHub stars signal active community validation of its core strength in privilege escalation analysis. Neo4j's query language lets you answer "how could an attacker move lateral from this role" in minutes instead of spreadsheet hours. This is not a replacement for identity governance platforms like Okta or Ping; Aaia excels at forensic analysis and outlier hunting on infrastructure you already own, not provisioning or enforcement across SSO systems.

Sysdig Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud IAM sprawl should start with Sysdig Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management because it actually tells you which permissions are in use versus sitting dormant, letting you shrink the attack surface instead of just auditing it. The tool maps real permission usage across AWS, Azure, and GCP, then auto-generates least-privilege policies grounded in observed behavior rather than theory, which cuts the busywork of manual entitlement reviews. Skip this if you need CSPM or workload protection bundled in; Sysdig went deep on identity instead of wide, so you're adding another vendor to your stack.