8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

WideField Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for SaaS, cloud, and on-prem. built by WideField. Core capabilities include Identity discovery for human and non-human accounts, Dormant account and overprivileged role detection, Stale credential and weak authentication path identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.