Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..

WideField Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for SaaS, cloud, and on-prem. built by WideField. Core capabilities include Identity discovery for human and non-human accounts, Dormant account and overprivileged role detection, Stale credential and weak authentication path identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.