Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Active Cypher. WideField Security is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by WideField. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in Active Directory and Azure AD permission creep will find immediate value in Cypher Scout because it runs standalone from a file server with zero installation friction, then delivers prioritized remediation guidance aligned to Microsoft best practices. The tool covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces both what's misconfigured and why it matters to access control posture. Skip this if you need deep integration with PAM platforms or role mining automation; Cypher Scout audits and advises, it doesn't orchestrate remediation at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity noise will find WideField Security's value in its ability to surface what actually matters: dormant accounts, overprivileged roles, and weak authentication paths without requiring agent deployment across hybrid environments. The platform's agentless API integration and real-time behavioral analytics across SaaS, cloud, and on-prem identities directly address NIST PR.AA access control gaps that most teams ignore until breach. Skip this if you need a broader IAM provisioning platform; WideField is detection and response focused, not a replacement for your identity governance workflow.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
Identity threat detection and response platform for SaaS, cloud, and on-prem
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Scout vs WideField Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..
WideField Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for SaaS, cloud, and on-prem. built by WideField. Core capabilities include Identity discovery for human and non-human accounts, Dormant account and overprivileged role detection, Stale credential and weak authentication path identification..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout differentiates with Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues. WideField Security differentiates with Identity discovery for human and non-human accounts, Dormant account and overprivileged role detection, Stale credential and weak authentication path identification.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout is developed by Active Cypher. WideField Security is developed by WideField. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout and WideField Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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