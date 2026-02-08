8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Upguard User Risk: Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Identity, behavior, and threat signal monitoring, Automated risk scoring and prioritization, Shadow AI detection and monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.