Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Upguard User Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by UpGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise teams fighting credential compromise and shadow AI use will find real value in Upguard User Risk, since it catches both compromised identities and unauthorized LLM activity that traditional IAM misses. The tool scores across four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, and its automated remediation verification means you actually know when risky access gets revoked instead of trusting logs. Skip this if your organization lacks clear policies on AI tool usage or needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems; Upguard assumes cloud-first workforces and a willingness to enforce behavioral guardrails.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks.
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Upguard User Risk for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Upguard User Risk: Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Identity, behavior, and threat signal monitoring, Automated risk scoring and prioritization, Shadow AI detection and monitoring..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Upguard User Risk differentiates with Identity, behavior, and threat signal monitoring, Automated risk scoring and prioritization, Shadow AI detection and monitoring.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Upguard User Risk is developed by UpGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Upguard User Risk serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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