Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP) is a commercial user and entity behavior analytics tool by Imprivata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP)
Healthcare security teams managing clinician access at scale need Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform for one reason: it catches inappropriate record access and drug diversion patterns that generic UEBA tools miss because they understand healthcare workflows instead of treating all logins as equivalent. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE across millions of patient interactions, with mobile analytics that matters when half your users access records from phones. Skip this if your organization doesn't care about regulatory audit trails or patient privacy breaches tied to specific users; AIP assumes you're tracking access intent, not just anomalies.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
User behavior and access analytics platform with AI-powered insights
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP) for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP): User behavior and access analytics platform with AI-powered insights. built by Imprivata. Core capabilities include User and entity behavior analytics, AI and machine learning-powered analysis, Customizable dashboards and reporting..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP) differentiates with User and entity behavior analytics, AI and machine learning-powered analysis, Customizable dashboards and reporting.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP) is developed by Imprivata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP) serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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