8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP): User behavior and access analytics platform with AI-powered insights. built by Imprivata. Core capabilities include User and entity behavior analytics, AI and machine learning-powered analysis, Customizable dashboards and reporting..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.