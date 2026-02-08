8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Fabrix IAM Agents: AI-powered IAM agents for identity security and access management automation. built by Fabrix Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered IAM automation agents, Identity threat detection and response, Automated IAM security operations..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.