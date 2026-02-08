Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by BeyondTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment
Startup and mid-market teams without dedicated identity security staff should run the BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment before building any access control strategy; the read-only connector architecture means zero production risk, and the 24-hour turnaround surfaces privilege escalation paths your team has almost certainly missed across Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta. The tool maps your current identity attack surface and delivers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage that most teams lack before they've even purchased remediation tools. Skip this if your organization already has mature identity governance workflows in place; the assessment adds little when you're already running quarterly access reviews and have strong asset inventory discipline.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Free identity security risk assessment service analyzing identity attack surfaces
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment: Free identity security risk assessment service analyzing identity attack surfaces. built by BeyondTrust. Core capabilities include Read-only connector-based assessment of identity infrastructure, On-premises Active Directory analysis of users, groups, and permissions, Cloud identity provider assessment for Entra ID, Okta, and Ping..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment differentiates with Read-only connector-based assessment of identity infrastructure, On-premises Active Directory analysis of users, groups, and permissions, Cloud identity provider assessment for Entra ID, Okta, and Ping.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment is developed by BeyondTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox