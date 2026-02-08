8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment: Free identity security risk assessment service analyzing identity attack surfaces. built by BeyondTrust. Core capabilities include Read-only connector-based assessment of identity infrastructure, On-premises Active Directory analysis of users, groups, and permissions, Cloud identity provider assessment for Entra ID, Okta, and Ping..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.