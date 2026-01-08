7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Embed Agentic Security Platform: Agentic AI platform that automates security alert triage and investigation. built by Embed Security. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and investigation via AI agents, iSteps (Investigation Steps) library for repeatable analyst-derived actions, Security-focused AI reasoning engine..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.