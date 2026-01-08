7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Conifers.ai CognitiveSOC™: Agentic SOC platform using mesh AI for alert triage, investigation & response. built by Conifers.ai. Core capabilities include Mesh-agentic architecture with multiple specialized AI agents (triage, investigation, response, learning, communication), Automated alert triage with context-aware classification of true and false positives, Institutional knowledge capture by encoding analyst decisions and investigation methodologies..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.