7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Command Zero: AI SOC platform for autonomous & assisted security alert investigation. built by Command Zero. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent-driven alert investigation and triage, AI-assisted manual investigation workflows for analysts, Multi-source data analysis across security environments..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.