Sadcloud

Security teams building hands-on incident response muscle for AWS will get the most from Sadcloud because it embeds 84 real vulnerabilities across 22 services into a free, reproducible lab environment rather than asking engineers to memorize threat scenarios. The Terraform-based infrastructure means your team practices detection and remediation against actual misconfigured resources they'll encounter in production, not sanitized simulations. Skip this if your organization needs compliance-focused training or remediation guidance; Sadcloud assumes you already know what "secure" looks like and just need the reps to find it under pressure.