3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Venminder Risk Assessments: Vendor risk assessment tool for rating inherent and residual third-party risk. built by Venminder. Core capabilities include Inherent and residual risk scoring for vendors, Customizable risk questionnaires with weighted responses, Configurable risk levels, labels, and scoring thresholds..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.