Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Venminder Risk Assessments is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Venminder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Vendor risk assessment tool for rating inherent and residual third-party risk.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Venminder Risk Assessments for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Venminder Risk Assessments: Vendor risk assessment tool for rating inherent and residual third-party risk. built by Venminder. Core capabilities include Inherent and residual risk scoring for vendors, Customizable risk questionnaires with weighted responses, Configurable risk levels, labels, and scoring thresholds..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Venminder Risk Assessments differentiates with Inherent and residual risk scoring for vendors, Customizable risk questionnaires with weighted responses, Configurable risk levels, labels, and scoring thresholds.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Venminder Risk Assessments is developed by Venminder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Venminder Risk Assessments serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Third Party Security, Security Questionnaires, Security Reporting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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